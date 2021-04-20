Dormitory resident who had received both doses of vaccination is sole locally transmitted Covid-19 case in S'pore

SINGAPORE - The sole locally transmitted case of Covid-19 reported on Tuesday (April 20) is a 35-year-old male Bangladeshi national who had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

He showed symptoms despite having received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 12 and the second dose on April 13.

He is employed as a construction supervisor by Prosper Environment & Engineering and works at Sembcop Marine Admiralty Yard in the Admiralty area, said the Ministry of Health.

The work permit holder - who arrived in Singapore in July 2019 - is a dormitory resident and has been classified as a dormitory case.

He stays at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory in Woodlands.

There were 13 other new coronavirus cases confirmed, all imported, for a total of 14 cases on Tuesday.

This takes Singapore's total to 60,865.