Mosque in Sembawang to close for two days after visit by Covid-19 case: Muis

SINGAPORE - The Masjid Petempatan Melayu Sembawang was on Tuesday (April 27) closed for two days for cleaning and disinfection, after it emerged that a Covid-19 case had visited the mosque.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said this in a Facebook post, adding that it was alerted by the Health Ministry (MOH) of a visit last Friday by an individual who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person had visited the mosque between 1.55pm and 2.22pm that day.

"Accordingly, Masjid Petempatan Melayu Sembawang will be closed today and tomorrow (Wednesday) for cleaning and disinfection," Muis said.

"All bookings for congregational prayer will be automatically voided, including booking for tarawih prayers."

The council added that it is assisting MOH with contact tracing.

Those who had been identified as having had possible close contact with the Covid-19 case will be contacted for the necessary follow-up action, Muis added.

"This is also a timely reminder on the importance of the safe management measures in place at the mosque, as well as the use of TraceTogether to enable faster contact tracing and mitigate the spread of Covid-19," it said.

"Let us continue to do our part to help keep our mosques safe."