22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Thursday (Feb 4), all imported, taking Singapore's total to 59,624.

All the 22 cases were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India was the sole locally transmitted coronavirus case.

The ministry said the case may be reclassified as an imported case, as her serology test result is pending.

"Should her serology test come back positive, and epidemiological investigations assess that this is a past infection, we will reclassify this as an imported case," it said.

The patient had travelled to India on Nov 30, said the MOH.

She took a pre-departure test in India on Jan 4 before her flight back to Singapore, and tested negative for Covid-19.

On her return, she served a SHN at a dedicated facility between Jan 6 and 20.

Her swab done on Jan 17 was negative for the virus.

The MOH said the woman, who was asymptomatic, was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Tuesday ahead of her flight back to India. Her test result came back positive on Wednesday and she was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

It added that all her identified close contacts, including family members, have been isolated and placed under quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine to detect asymptomatic cases.

The ministry reported 17 imported cases on Wednesday. The cases included one permanent resident and one work pass holder who arrived from India.

There were also 14 work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia, of whom nine were foreign domestic workers.

The remaining imported case was a sea crew member holding a Special Pass who arrived from Indonesia to board a vessel docked here.

They tested positive while serving SHN or in isolation after their arrival in Singapore, said the MOH.

The ministry added that the New Ocean 6 cluster has also been closed, as there were no more cases linked to it for the past 28 days.

With 19 cases discharged on Wednesday, 59,305 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 39 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 214 were still recovering in community facilities.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 103 million people. More than 2.2 million people have died.