18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore: 17 imported and 1 in community

SINGAPORE - There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday (Feb 3), taking Singapore's total to 59,602.

Of these, one case was a local transmission, while the rest were imported cases which had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

Tuesday saw 19 reported cases, all of which were imported.

Three of them were children aged between one and three years old.

Five of them were Singaporeans and three were permanent residents who returned from Canada, India, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States.

There were also three dependant's pass holders who travelled from the UAE, as well as two work pass holders who arrived from Pakistan and the UAE.

Another three cases were work permit holders who travelled from Bangladesh and Indonesia, of whom two were foreign domestic workers.

The remaining three cases were short-term visit pass holders.

Two of them arrived from India and Indonesia to visit their family members who are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The last case arrived from the US for a work project.

Out of the 19 cases, 16 were asymptomatic.

With 30 cases discharged on Tuesday, 59,286 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 44 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 210 were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 103 million people. More than 2.2 million people have died.