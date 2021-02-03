35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India is sole Covid-19 community case

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India is the sole locally transmitted coronavirus case announced on Wednesday (Feb 3), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry added that her case may be reclassified as an imported case, as her serology test result is pending.

"Should her serology test come back positive, and epidemiological investigations assess that this is a past infection, we will reclassify this as an imported case," it said.

The patient had travelled to India from Nov 30, said the MOH.

She took a pre-departure test in India on Jan 4 before her flight, and tested negative for Covid-19.

Upon her return, she served a stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility between Jan 6 and Jan 20.

Her swab done on Jan 17 was negative for the virus.

The MOH said the woman, who is asymptomatic, was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Tuesday.

Her test result came back positive on Wednesday and she was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The ministry also reported 17 imported cases on Wednesday, taking Singapore's total to 59,602.

The cases included one permanent resident and one work pass holder who arrived from India.

There were also 14 work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia, of whom nine were foreign domestic workers.

The remaining imported case was a sea crew member holding a Special Pass who arrived from Indonesia to board a vessel docked here.

They tested positive while serving SHN or in isolation after their arrival in Singapore, said the MOH.

The ministry added that the New Ocean 6 cluster has also been closed, as there have been no more cases linked to it for the past 28 days.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community decreased from five cases in the week before to four cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community increased from one case in the week before to three cases in the past week.

With 19 cases discharged on Wednesday, 59,305 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 39 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 214 are recovering in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.