2 MINDSville@Napiri residents, part-time barber among 5 new Covid-19 community cases

SINGAPORE - Two more residents at MINDSville @ Napiri Adult Disability Home have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of patients in that cluster to 32.

It is the third-largest active cluster here, with the same number of patients as the one at Learning Point tuition centre. The largest clusters are Changi Airport with 108 cases and the Westgate/Jem cluster with 63 cases.

The two residents at MINDSville @ Napiri were asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (June 7).

They were among five new Covid-19 community cases reported on Monday.

This is the lowest number of community infections since May 10, when there were three cases. All five patients have been linked to previously reported cases and all were already quarantined when they tested positive, said MOH.

Another two community cases are a 34-year-old man who is a technical officer at Singapore Power, who also works part-time as a barber at Atatcutz Singapore in Bedok; and a 39-year-old manager at Prudential Services Singapore. They have been linked to the Atatcutz Bedok barber shop cluster, which was reported on Saturday.

The last case is a 55-year-old administrative worker at Alco Engineering. She had received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and is linked to a previously reported patient - a 61-year-old female Singaporean who works at FairPrice in Clementi Avenue 3.

There are now six patients in this cluster.

There were also nine imported cases on Monday who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Of these, five are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The 14 new coronavirus cases on Monday take Singapore's total to 62,210.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 128 cases two weeks ago to 105 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from 23 cases to 15 over the same period.

With 25 cases discharged on Monday, 61,645 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 204 patients remain in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit, while 313 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 33 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

