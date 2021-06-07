14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 in community

SINGAPORE - There were five new Covid-19 community cases reported at noon on Monday (June 7), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the lowest number of community infections since May 10, when there were three community cases.

There were also nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Of these, five are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

In total, 14 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Monday, taking Singapore’s total to 62,210.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, the MOH reported 20 coronavirus cases, of whom six are in the community and 14 imported.

The sole unlinked community case announced on Sunday was a 13-year-old student of Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School in Hougang.

She developed anosmia - or the loss of the sense of smell - on May 29 but did not seek treatment until last Friday.

Her test result came back positive last Saturday.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday that Singapore is heading in the right direction, with the number of infections dropping further in the past week.

The remaining five community cases reported on Sunday were linked to previous patients and already in quarantine.

Two children were linked to the cluster involving industrial machinery and equipment supplier Tektronix Southeast Asia, which now has seven cases. They are family members as well as household contacts of previous patients. They are a 13-year-old Canberra Secondary School student and a 10-year-old Endeavour Primary School pupil.

A 50-year-old machine operator was added to the NTUC Foodfare (308 Anchorvale Road) cluster, bringing its total to 12.

A 29-year-old Pizza Hut (Bukit Merah) delivery rider staying at Wanderloft Capsule Hostel was added to the McDonald's delivery riders cluster, taking its total to 23.

He was swabbed at a general practitioner clinic on May 22 and tested negative. That same day, he was identified as a close contact of previous cases and placed in quarantine. The delivery rider is asymptomatic and his infection was detected during testing last Saturday.

The last community case was a 79-year-old woman who is linked to a new cluster of three associated with an 82-year-old retiree.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has fallen to 116 cases in the past week, from 136 cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from 23 cases to 17 over the same period.

The Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Pasir Panjang clusters have also been closed, after no new cases were linked to them for 28 days.

Mr Ong noted that the percentage of infected people detected during quarantine has risen from 57 per cent to 73 per cent.

"This means very little chance for them to move around and spread to others," he said.

Unlinked cases - which Mr Ong previously called the most worrying group - have fallen from 18 per cent to 15 per cent of new cases.

"Let's keep it up," he said.

On Sunday, 14 imported cases were also reported.

All of them had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival here.

Separately, MOH said that 1,396 residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 and staff working in shops at neighbouring blocks had tested negative for the virus, while 2,330 visitors to Block 506 as well as residents and visitors of seven neighbouring blocks have also tested negative.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 172 million people. More than 3.6 million people have died.