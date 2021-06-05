New Covid-19 cluster at Bedok hair salon; MINDSville cluster grows to 30

SINGAPORE - A new Covid-19 cluster has been formed at a hair salon in Bedok, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday night (June 5).

The cluster at Atatcutz Singapore has six people, four of whom are new cases that were announced on Saturday.

The first case is a 35-year-old Malaysian man who works as a delivery rider for Pizza Hut, and tested positive on June 4 while under quarantine. He also developed a cough that day.

The second is a 46-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a manager at Workforce Singapore, and has been working from home since April this year.

She was quarantined on June 2 and developed a fever on June 3, but did not report her symptom. She was swabbed the same day and her test result came back positive on June 4.

The third case in the cluster is a 25-year-old Malaysian man who works as a barber at the salon. He was quarantined on June 2 and tested positive on June 4, and also developed a cough that day.

The fourth case is another Malaysian man who works as a barber at the salon.

The 27-year-old is asymptomatic, and was detected when he was tested during quarantine. His test result came back positive on June 4.

Among the other nine community cases announced on Saturday are an unemployed man linked to the McDonald's delivery riders cluster, and two residents and one nursing aide at MINDSville @ Naipiri.

The MINDSville @ Naipiri cluster now has 30 cases.

One more case was added to the Tektronix cluster, two more are linked to a 74-year-old man who is a retiree, and another to the cluster at NTUC FairPrice (Clementi Avenue 3).

A 71-year-old woman who is a traditional Chinese medicine physician at Bukit Timah Seu Teck Sean Tong Institution was the final community case announced on Saturday.

All 13 community cases announced on Saturday are linked.

There were no unlinked local cases for the first time since May 5.

Five imported cases were also reported on Saturday.

All of them had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH, adding that three of the imported cases are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no new cases in workers' dormitories.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 62,176.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 138 cases in the week before to 129 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at 20 cases per week in the past 2 weeks.

Thirty-three more Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital.

Another 207 remain hospitalised, with two in critical condition under intensive care.

Read the full MOH press release here.