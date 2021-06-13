182 stalls in 115 Bukit Merah View market closed for cleaning after 2 Covid-19 cases detected

SINGAPORE - All 182 stalls in 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre have been closed from Sunday (June 13) for cleaning after two Covid-19 cases were detected there.

The market and hawker centre will be closed till Tuesday.

Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Joan Pereira on Saturday said the Tanjong Pagar Town Council, National Environment Agency and Bukit Merah View Merchants' Committee are "engaging stallholders at the market and hawker centre to inform them of the closure and to assist with any queries".

"We are also putting up notices around the neighbouring estate to inform residents of the closure," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Ms Pereira told The Straits Times stallholders were understanding of the need to close the market for cleaning.

"Some asked if there would be any forms of assistance that they could tap on in the meantime. We are currently working with the relevant agencies to ensure that relevant information on any assistance available can be relayed to the stallholders," she added.

An 82-year-old Singaporean woman who regularly helps out at a sundry store at the market and hawker centre tested positive.

She is the second case detected there, after a 74-year-old Singaporean man who was fully vaccinated and works at a sundry store.

ST has asked the Ministry of Health (MOH) if they work at the same sundry store.

MOH on Saturday said the woman, who has also received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, had developed a fever and shortness of breath last Thursday and sought medical treatment at a polyclinic the next day.

She was isolated upon receiving a positive antigen rapid test. The polymerase chain reaction test later returned as positive. Her serology test is still pending.

MOH reported nine community cases on Saturday and nine imported cases.

These took Singapore's total Covid-19 tally to 62,263.