Orange Valley nursing home aide, baker at St Leaven in Takashimaya among 4 new Covid-19 community cases

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old nursing aide working in Orange Valley Nursing Home in Balestier is one of two unlinked Covid-19 cases reported in the community on Thursday (June 10).

He is asymptomatic and was tested during the nursing home's surveillance testing exercise for staff, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The other unlinked community case is a 74-year-old man who works in a sundry store at 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre.

They were both fully vaccinated.

There were also two cases that have been linked to previously reported patients - a 40-year-old inmate at Changi Prison and a 40-year-old baker at St Leaven in Takashimaya.

The inmate's infection has been linked to the Changi Prison Complex cluster, while the baker's has been linked to that of a 35-year-old retail assistant at Four Leaves bakery who tested positive on June 7.

No cases were reported in migrant worker dormitories.

There were also nine imported cases, seven of whom were Singaporeans or permanent residents returning from Angola, India, the Philippines and Britain.

The other two who came here for work are from the Philippines and Indonesia.

In total, there were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 62,236.

