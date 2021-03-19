15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (March 19), taking Singapore's total to 60,167.

All are imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, a 66-year-old Indonesian woman on a long-term visit pass was among 15 new coronavirus cases reported by MOH.

All the cases were imported and placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

They were all asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their SHN.

There were no new cases in the community or in workers' dormitories.

The 15 new imported cases comprised three permanent residents returning from India and Malaysia; one work pass holder from the United Arab Emirates; nine work permit holders from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia; one short-term visit pass holder from Indonesia and the 66-year-old long-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia.

One of the nine work permit holders is a foreign domestic worker, said MOH.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also decreased from two cases to one over the same period.

MOH added that out of the 82 confirmed cases reported from last Friday to Thursday, 40 tested positive for their serology tests while 25 tested negative.

A further 17 serology test results are pending.

With 13 cases discharged on Thursday, 59,999 patients have fully recovered from Covid-19.

A total of 14 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care. Another 94 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 121 million people. Over 2.6 million people have died.