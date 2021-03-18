66-year-old Indonesian woman among 15 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore

A 66-year-old Indonesian woman arriving on a long-term visit pass was among 15 new coronavirus cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (March 18).

All 15 cases were imported and placed on stay-home-notices (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

They were all asymptomatic and tested positive while serving SHN.

This brings Singapore's total tally up to 60,152.

There were no new cases from the community or from workers' dormitories.

The 15 new imported cases comprised three permanent residents returning from India and Malaysia; one work pass holder coming from the United Arab Emirates; nine work permit holders from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia; one short-term visit pass holder from Indonesia and the 66-year-old long-term visit pass holder from Indonesia.

One of the nine work permit holders is a foreign domestic worker, said MOH.

The Health Ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from two cases to one over the same period.

MOH also added that out of the 82 confirmed cases reported from March 12 to March 18, 40 have tested positive for their serology tests, while 25 have tested negative.

A further 17 serology test results are pending.

With 13 cases discharged yesterday, 59,999 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 14 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 94 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 121 million people. More than 2.68 million people have died.