15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (March 18), taking Singapore's total to 60,152.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, there were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed by MOH.

There were no new community cases or any from the workers' dormitories.

All were imported cases who were placed on SHN on arrival in Singapore and tested while serving their SHN, said MOH. They were all asymptomatic when tested.

The nine cases comprised one Singaporean - a 45-year-old man returning from Indonesia - one work pass holder coming from Nepal, and seven work permit holders arriving from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Three of the work permit holders are foreign domestic workers, said MOH.

Two of these cases have been identified as contacts of previously detected cases.

MOH added that epidemiological investigations into these cases are in progress, and that all those identified as close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

MOH also added that the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at two per week in the past two weeks. However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from one case in the week before to two in the past week.

Among the 75 confirmed cases reported from March 11 to 17, 38 cases have tested positive for their serology tests while 25 have tested negative. At press time, 12 serology test results are pending.

With 17 cases discharged on Wednesday, 59,986 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 19 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 87 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 121 million people, and more than 2.6 million have died.