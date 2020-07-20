123 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 in community and 2 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 123 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (July 20), taking Singapore's total to 48,035.

They included 11 community cases, comprising five Singaporeans or permanent residents and six work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

There were also two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, MOH said that FilmGarde cinema in Bugis+ mall, an ActiveSG Gym at Fernvale Square, The Metropolis and VivoCity were among the new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

Chong Pang City Wet Market and Food Centre and Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre were also newly added to the list.

MOH also said the coronavirus clusters at 3 Loyang Way 6 and 216 Tagore Lane were closed, and the dormitories now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 16 two weeks ago to 10 in the past week.

Related Story MOH and MOM apologise for delay in informing worker that he had tested positive for Covid-19

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of eight to six over the same period.

MOH announced 257 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, including eight in the community - two Singaporeans, one work pass holder and five work permit holders.

Five imported cases were also announced on Sunday, including a one-year-old Singaporean boy who had returned from Azerbaijan on July 4.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the 244 remaining cases.

With 253 cases discharged on Sunday, 44,071 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 181 patients remain in hospital, while 3,618 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 others who tested positive died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 14.6 million people. More than 608,000 people have died.