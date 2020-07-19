257 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 8 in the community and 5 imported

SINGAPORE - There are 257 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon (July 19), taking Singapore's total to 47,912.

They include eight community cases, comprising two Singaporeans or permanent residents and six work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday.

There are also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, MOH said that Parklane shopping mall, Albert Centre, JCube and the food park in Lorong Lew Lian were among places visited by Covid-19 patients in the community while they were still infectious.

A patient went to Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, while another worked at Lee Hung Test Services and Yale-NUS Research Laboratory.

Another patient went to work at Adventure Plus.

MOH also announced new clusters in dormitories at 72 Tagore Lane and 54 Tech Park Crescent.

However, the clusters at Changi Lodge II and Sungei Tengah Lodge have been closed as they have not had new cases linked to them for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

MOH said that the average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 18 cases two weeks ago to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of nine cases to five over the same period.

With 256 cases discharged on Saturday, 43,818 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 169 patients remained in hospital on Saturday, with none in the intensive care unit, while 3,626 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 14.4 million people. More than 604,000 people have died.