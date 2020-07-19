Bugis+ cinema and ActiveSG Gym in Sengkang visited by infectious coronavirus patients

SINGAPORE - FilmGarde cinema in Bugis+, an ActiveSG Gym at Fernvale Square and VivoCity are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday (July 19).

Chong Pang City Wet Market and Food Centre, Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre and The Metropolis were also newly added to the list by MOH.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The eight community cases announced on Sunday comprised two Singaporeans, one work pass holder and five work permit holders.

Three of the community cases were linked to previous cases or clusters.

Of these, one had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been placed on quarantine earlier. She was tested during quarantine to determine her status.

Another patient was identified from the testing of individuals working in frontline Covid-19 operations.

The remaining linked patient was swabbed under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor.

The remaining five community cases are unlinked. They are all asymptomatic, and were detected during proactive screening. Of these, three cases were identified as a result of periodic screening of workers in essential services who are living outside the dormitories. The remaining two unlinked cases were tested as part of the screening of individuals working in frontline Covid-19 operations.

Among the five imported cases is a one-year-old Singaporean boy who had returned from Azerbaijan on July 4.

Another three are a five-year-old Singaporean boy, a 26-year-old dependant's pass holder, and a 29- year-old male PR who had returned from India.

The last imported patient is a 38-year-old female work permit holder who arrived in Singapore from the Philippines.

All the imported patients tested positive on Saturday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 244 of the 257 cases announced on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 47,912.

The clusters at 3 Loyang Way 6 and 216 Tagore Lane were closed, and the dormitories now house workers who have recovered and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 16 cases two weeks ago to 10 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of eight cases to six over the same period.

With 253 cases discharged yesterday, 44,071 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 181 patients remain in hospital, while 3,618 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.