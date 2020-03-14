12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 9 imported cases and 1 linked to Safra Jurong private dinner

SINGAPORE - Singapore has confirmed 12 new Covid-19 cases, including nine that are imported, said the Ministry of Health on Saturday (March 14).

The imported cases include a 44-year-old man who attended a mass religious gathering in Malaysia. There are now five local cases linked to the event.

A 52-year-old woman has been linked to the private dinner function at Safra Jurong, which remains Singapore's largest with 45 cases.

Singapore now has 212 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The man, case 202, was in Malaysia from Feb 28 to March 3. He reported onset of symptoms on March 3, sought treatment at a general general practitioner (GP) clinic the next two days, before going to Sengkang General Hospital where he is currently warded.

Before hospital admission, he had visited mosques such as Masjid Al-Mawaddah in Compassvale Bow and Masjid Al-Istiqamah in Serangoon North. He stays at Anchorvale Drive.

Among the other imported cases is a 56-year-old German national and Singapore long-term visit pass holder, or case 210, who had travelled to Germany and Switzerland in February.

Another is a 33-year-old New Zealand woman and Singapore long-term visit pass holder who had been to the United States from Feb 28 to March 13, or case 206.

Of the three non-imported cases, one is linked to the Safra Jurong cluster, known as case 201. She is a Singaporean woman who reported onset of symptoms on March 5 and had sought GP treatment on that same day.

Before she was admitted to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, she mostly stayed at her home in Teck Whye Lane.

The second is a 35-year-old Filipino woman who is a Singapore long term visit pass holder. She is linked to case 142, which was announced on March 8 and linked to the Safra Jurong cluster.

The last is currently unlinked. She is a 26-year-old Singaporean with no recent travel history to affected places.

The Health Ministry also provided updates on 11 cases announced on Friday.

Case 191 is a 24-year-old Malaysian national and Singapore work pass holder who works as a cabin crew at Singapore Airlines. She was classified as an imported case.

She stays in Pasir Ris Grove and has not gone to work since onset of symptoms on March 9, after she had been in Germany and Malaysia since Feb 24.

Of the two Singaporean men who had visited the religious gathering in Malaysia, known as cases 197 and 199, one works at Vopak Terminals Singapore in 51 Banyan Avenue, and another had gone to work as a food deliveryman under GrabFood.

As of noon on Saturday, a total of 105 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Of the 107 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while 14 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.