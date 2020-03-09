Coronavirus: Music teacher who organised CNY function at Safra Jurong 'blames herself'

SINGAPORE - The music teacher who organised the Chinese New Year dinner at Safra Jurong that has so far been linked to 30 Covid-19 cases is feeling "very guilty", according to the event's emcee.

Emcee Yige, who is also a godbrother of the teacher, Ms Liang Fengyi, said: "She feels very bad about the whole thing. She blames herself. She feels like she hurt her students."

Many of the guests at the Feb 15 function were Hokkien song enthusiasts in their 50s and 60s who are students of Ms Liang.

Several of them have caught Covid-19, and the cluster includes some of their family members who were not at the event.

Ms Liang, 56, has also contracted the virus and is now hospitalised in an isolation ward.

She has faced some public backlash since news broke that she had organised the function attended by about 200 people.

The emcee, 58, who goes by the stage name Yige, told The Straits Times on Monday (March 9): "Actually, she did have some reservations about whether she should hold the dinner, so she consulted her students. They agreed that the event should go ahead."

Ms Liang did not respond to queries from ST but Yige said that she is resting in hospital and is "feeling well".

"She said that she is confident that she will be discharged soon," he added.

The dinner was an annual celebration for the singing group and their families to feast and put on song-and-dance performances. It included a lohei-tossing segment.

There was a similar dinner in another part of the Joy Garden Restaurant ballroom on Feb 15. This was organised by Hokkien and Cantonese singing coach Gao Fei. It is believed that about 400 people turned up for that event, which was separated from Ms Liang's dinner by a partition.

Yige, who did not want to reveal his name other than to say he is Mr Ong, said guests at both dinners knew one another and had interactions as they all hailed from the same dialect singing community.

The Ministry of Health has said that the patients in the Safra Jurong cluster were involved in singing activities and classes conducted by the People's Association at several community clubs (CCs) and residents' committees (RCs).

As a result, additional precautionary measures have been implemented, including a 14-day suspension of all activities and classes attended by the confirmed cases at 15 affected CCs and RCs.