Coronavirus: Selangor imposes temporary ban on events organised by a Muslim group

KLANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS) - Selangor Islamic authorities have imposed a temporary ban all events organised by the Tabligh, a Muslim missionary group, in the state after a mass gathering of group members at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur recently led to coronavirus infections in Singapore and Brunei.

The ban on Tabligh activities covers all mosques and surau (prayer houses) in Selangor following the Health Ministry's investigations, said Mr Shahzihan Ahmad, director of the Selangor Islamic Department (Jais), in a statement on Friday (March 13).

A ministry's investigation found that out of the 16,000 people who attended the Tabligh mass gathering at Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, between Feb 27 and March 1, some 14,500 were suspected to be Malaysians.

Another 1,500 were foreign nationals.

Members of the Muslim group typically travel from mosque to mosque, sometimes in small bands, preaching to local Muslim communities.

All 70 mosques in Singapore were closed for five days from Friday for cleaning, and no congregational prayers were held following the infection of two Singaporeans who attended the KL Islamic gathering.

Singapore said it was investigating and identifying its 95 citizens who attended the Malaysian meeting.

Eleven of the cases linked to the gathering have cropped up in people in Brunei - the country's first cases of the coronavirus infection. Some 90 people from Brunei attended the gathering.

Malaysia, meanwhile, has banned mass gatherings until May at the earliest, and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday that the coronavirus epidemic had taken hold in the country for the foreseeable future as a second wave of infections spread.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin also said Malaysia's tourism sector had likely suffered nearly RM3.4 billion (S$1.12 billion) in losses in the first two months of 2020.

He expects the outbreak to cut full-year gross domestic product (GDP) by between 0.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent.

Malaysia's GDP grew by 4.3 per cent last year.

As of Friday, 197 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Malaysia.

The Health Ministry's director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said on Saturday that 33 of Malaysia’s positive Covid-19 cases have made a full recovery and were allowed to return home as of Friday.