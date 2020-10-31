12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in community

SINGAPORE - There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (Oct 31), taking Singapore's total to 58,015.

All 12 are imported cases and have been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday night, MOH added Jem, Westgate, Mustafa Centre and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Building to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

The other locations are BLS International in International Plaza, Jetspeed Travel, and McDonald's outlets in City Square and Hillion malls.

H&M in Jem was visited on two occasions, while Uniqlo in the same mall was visited once.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on Gov.sg.

MOH confirmed nine new coronavirus cases on Friday.

An asymptomatic 20-year-old permanent resident was the only community case. His infection was detected when he took a pre-departure Covid-19 test on Tuesday prior to a planned trip to India.

There were seven imported cases, comprising one permanent resident, one long-term visit pass holder, three work pass holders, a work permit holder and a special pass holder.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to four in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also increased from one case to four over the same period.

With 10 cases discharged on Friday, 57,894 patients have fully recovered. A total of 42 patients remain in hospital, while 24 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 45.9 million people. More than 1.19 million people have died.