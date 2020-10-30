Jem, Westgate, ICA and Mustafa among places visited by Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Jem, Westgate, Mustafa Centre and the ICA building are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Oct 30).

The other locations were BLS International in International Plaza, Jetspeed Travel as well as McDonald's outlets in City Square Mall and Hillion Mall.

H&M in Jem was visited on two occasions while Uniqlo in the same mall was visited once.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them, to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on Gov.sg.

It has said that close contacts would have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

MOH confirmed nine new coronavirus cases on Friday(Oct 30), taking Singapore's total to 58,003.

An asymptomatic 20-year-old man was the only community case. The permanent resident was detected when he took a pre-departure Covid-19 test on Oct 27 prior to a planned trip to India.

The permanent resident had been in India in July and August this year, and had served a 14-day Stay Home Notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility when he returned to Singapore on Aug 28. He tested negative for Covid-19 while serving SHN. His serological test taken on Oct 29 is positive, and epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine if this could be a past infection.

There were seven imported cases, comprising one permanent resident, one long-term visit pass holder, three work pass holders, a work permit holder and a special pass holder.

The permanent resident is a 57-year-old man who returned from Italy while the long-term visit pass holder is a 22-year-old woman who travelled from Bangladesh.

Of the three work pass holders, two returned from Belgium and one returned from the United States.

The work permit holder is a 33-year-old man who returned from Bangladesh.

The special pass holder is a 37-year-old man who travelled from the Philippines. All the imported cases were placed on SHN on arrival in Singapore. They were tested while serving their SHNs at dedicated facilities even though all were asymptomatic.

A migrant worker living in a dormitory was the remaining one case.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases two weeks ago to four in the past week, MOH added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also increased from one to four in the same period.

With 10 cases discharged on Friday, 57,894 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 42 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 24 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.