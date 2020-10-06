11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 4 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Oct 6), taking Singapore's total to 57,830.

They included two community cases and five cases from worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, MOH reported that a Sheng Siong outlet in Tanglin Halt was visited by an infectious coronavirus patient on Sept 27 between 6.05pm and 6.35pm.

One new case in the community was also announced. The 15-year-old girl, an Indian national, had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case who is her household member, and was quarantined last Saturday.

She developed symptoms on Sunday, and was tested and subsequently taken to a hospital when her test result came back positive the same day.

She is a student at a private school, and was last in school last Friday before she showed symptoms of infection.

MOH did not specify the school she attended.

One imported patient was also announced on Monday.

The 50-year-old permanent resident arrived in Singapore from India, and tested positive on Sunday.

He did not show symptoms when he was tested, said MOH.

He was served a 14-day stay-home notice, and was tested while at a dedicated facility.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining five of the seven new coronavirus patients announced on Monday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from fewer than one case two weeks ago to one case in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the past two weeks.

With 22 cases discharged on Monday, 57,582 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Related Story How the world lost one million lives to Covid-19

A total of 42 patients remained in hospital on Monday, with none in intensive care, while 153 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected about 35.1 million people. More than 1.7 million people have died.