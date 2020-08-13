102 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 in the community and 6 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 102 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (Aug 13), taking Singapore's total to 55,497.

They included five community cases comprising a permanent resident and four work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, 800 migrant workers were newly quarantined after the ministry discovered a case among them in a dormitory that had been cleared of the virus. They are among about 22,800 workers who are still serving out their quarantine period.

The ministry said these workers will be tested when their quarantine ends, and it expects the new infection case counts to remain high in the coming days before tapering off.

A community case was announced on Wednesday. He is a 58-year-old Singaporean who had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been placed on quarantine earlier. He was tested during quarantine, said the ministry.

There were also 11 imported patients, comprising two Singaporeans, three work pass holders, one work permit holder, four dependant's pass holders and one special pass holder.

Meanwhile, Is Salon in Bukit Batok, Warren Golf & Country Club, HomeTeamNS Khatib, Chong Pang Wet Market & Food Centre and Northpoint City were added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases a day in the past two weeks, MOH said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also stayed stable at an average of one case a day over the same period.

With 392 cases discharged on Wednesday, 50,505 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 4,756 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected over 20.7 million people. More than 751,000 people have died.