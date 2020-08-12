800 migrant workers newly quarantined after Covid-19 case discovered in cleared dormitory

SINGAPORE - Eight hundred migrant workers have been newly quarantined because the Ministry of Health (MOH) discovered a case among them in a cleared dormitory, the ministry said on Wednesday night (Aug 12).

The ministry did not name the dormitory.

Although the Inter-Agency Taskforce has completed the testing of all workers in the dormitories, there are currently about 22,800 workers - including the 800 - who are still serving out their quarantine period.

These workers will be tested when their quarantine ends, and the MOH expects the daily case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering off.

On Wednesday, there were 42 new coronavirus cases confirmed, taking Singapore's total to 55,395.