2 community infections among 10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (Feb 25), taking Singapore's total to 59,900.

There were two community cases and no new cases from migrant workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining eight were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, a maid employed by a couple who tested positive for the coronavirus - a Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew member and her husband - also tested positive for the infection.

She was the sole community case confirmed by MOH on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Indonesian woman was quarantined on Feb 9 after being identified as a close contact of the SIA cabin crew member, and tested negative for the virus on the same day.

She developed a cough last Saturday while still in quarantine but did not report her symptoms to MOH. She subsequently tested positive after being swabbed on Monday and was then taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Her serological test has come back positive but MOH said that she is likely to have a current infection.

MOH also said that she has preliminarily tested positive for the B117 strain of the virus, which was first identified in Britain. Her female employer had tested positive for the same strain.

There were also six imported cases confirmed on Wednesday.

They comprised two work pass holders who arrived from India and Japan, one work permit holder who arrived from Indonesia, one student pass holder who arrived from India, and two short-term visit pass holders from Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

One of the short-term visit pass holders is a sea crew member who has not disembarked from his vessel, said MOH.

All the imported cases were asymptomatic when tested.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from six cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases to none over the same period.

With eight cases discharged on Wednesday, 59,746 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 18 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 82 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 112 million people. Over 2.4 million people have died.