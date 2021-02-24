Foreign maid employed by infected SIA crew member and husband is sole Covid-19 community case

SINGAPORE - The foreign domestic worker employed by a couple who tested positive for the coronavirus - the Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew member and her husband - has also tested positive for the infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday night (Feb 24).

She was the sole community case confirmed by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Indonesian woman was quarantined on Feb 9 after being identified as a close contact of the SIA cabin crew member, and tested negative for the virus on the same day.

She developed a cough on Feb 20 while still under quarantine, but did not report her symptoms to MOH. She subsequently tested positive after being swabbed on Feb 22, and was then taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Her serological test has come back positive, but MOH said that she is likely to have a current infection. MOH said that she has also preliminarily tested positive for the B117 strain - which was first identified in Britain - the strain that her employer also tested positive for.

There were also six imported cases confirmed on Wednesday for a total of seven, bringing Singapore's total case count up to 59,890.

The six imported cases comprised two work pass holders who arrived from India and Japan, one work permit holder who arrived from Indonesia, one student's pass holder who arrived from India and two short-term visit pass holders who came from Sri Lanka and Malaysia. One of the short-term visit pass holders is a sea crew member who has not disembarked from his vessel, said MOH.

All the imported cases were asymptomatic when tested.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from six cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases to none over the same period.

With eight cases discharged on Wednesday, 59,746 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 18 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 82 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.