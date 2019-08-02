Swarms of midges are back to plague residents, as an increase of these small insects can be seen around Housing Board blocks near Pandan Reservoir. The PUB has been stepping up measures, such as removing midge egg masses and carrying out fogging, to control the midge population.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan stressed yesterday that though big-power rivalry has turned the waters choppy, Asean plans to navigate them on its own terms, adding that the grouping is united on the principles of peace, openness, inclusion and free trade, amid the United States-China rivalry.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said thoughtless remarks and careless words that go viral can easily undo Singapore's racial harmony and disrupt its multicultural society. "We must redouble our efforts against hate speech and attempts to break our social cohesion," she said.

China's Commerce Ministry said yesterday that working teams from the United States and China will be in intensive contact this month to prepare "good groundwork" for the next round of face-to-face trade talks in September. WORLD A18

A 19-year-old who accused a powerful Indian legislator of rape is fighting for her life following a deadly car crash, in a case that has led to an outpouring of support across India after she had warned of a threat to her life. Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, was expelled from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party yesterday.

Even as it pushes hard to get the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement off the ground, Asean should pay more attention to what could more readily be reaped from its existing 10-member Asean Economic Community, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

A petition for clemency to the President for a former cop who received the death sentence in 2015 for the Kovan double murders has been turned down.

Newer listings on the Singapore Exchange performed credibly on an index assessing how trusts managed governance and business risks. However, the report flagged concerns such as the way that some trusts justify the independence of directors.



Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu announced the $12 million Communities of Care Fund by SportCares that aims to benefit 120,000 vulnerable individuals by 2023. The fund expands opportunities for at-risk youth, seniors and persons with disabilities to participate fully in sport by supporting ground-up initiatives from the public.

Legendary Broadway producer and director Hal Prince died on Wednesday at the age of 91. The 21-time Tony Award winner was behind some of Broadway's most iconic musicals, including Phantom Of The Opera and Sweeney Todd.

Finnish-ing well

After his O levels, Dylan Soh, 16, enrolled in an international school in Finland. The former Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) student says he has no regrets for having taken the unusual route. http://str.sg/dylan

Great Wall restoration

Traditional methods are now being used to repair the Great Wall of China, with a conscious effort to make it as close to the original as possible, amid recent reports of "excessive restoration". http://str.sg/G-Wall