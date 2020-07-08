Singapore GE2020: PAP should campaign on issues, says PPP chief Goh Meng Seng

SINGAPORE - People's Power Party chief Goh Meng Seng has called on the ruling party to run a campaign based on issues, and claimed it has used "dirty tricks" in this election.

On the final day of campaigning, in what he has said will be his last election, the veteran opposition politician said he was shocked by reports of Progress Singapore Party (PSP) posters being torn down and incidents of residents purportedly being told to throw opposition fliers out.

It was reported last week that the PSP made a police report after its posters in Chua Chu Kang GRC were torn down.

Mr Goh, 50, who was speaking to The Straits Times at a coffee shop at Block 116 Aljunied Avenue 2, said young voters may not warm to the use of such tactics.

"Especially with social media, these things are amplified and people will get angry. The (PAP) should not underestimate the negative impact."

This is the fourth time at the polls for Mr Goh, a principal consultant at market research and consultancy firm Whiz Research and Consultancy.

He is facing off against two-term PAP MP Tin Pei Ling in MacPherson single-member constituency.

Mr Goh made his debut as a candidate in 2006, when he contested the Aljunied group representation constituency under the Workers' Party banner.

In 2011, he stood in Tampines GRC on the National Solidarity Party ticket, and in 2015, he formed the People's Power Party. In 2015, he led a group of candidates who contested Chua Chu Kang GRC and lost to the People's Action Party team helmed by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Related Story Singapore GE2020: Election rallies and events to watch today

Related Story Singapore GE2020: Find out your polling station and when you should vote

Related Story GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election

For the next election, Mr Goh intends to help his party with campaigning but plans to take a step back from the limelight.

"The only regret I have in my political participation is that I have neglected my family... It's about time for me to make up for the time lost, especially for my daughter," he said.