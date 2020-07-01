Singapore GE2020: Progress Singapore Party posters in Chua Chua Kang torn down; police report made

SINGAPORE - A police report has been made by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), after posters for its team contesting Chua Chu Kang GRC were torn down on Tuesday night (June 30).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock called for everyone to remain calm and respectful even as the campaign heats up.

"Last night, my team members informed me that regrettably, someone had torn down our PSP posters for the constituency of Chua Chu Kang," said Dr Tan.

A police report has been made, he added.

He also shared photos of posters that were ripped from lamp posts and found on the road and grass patches.

"In the heat of campaigning, our emotions can get carried away. But this is only day one and we still have a long way to go. Let's remember to keep cool heads," said Dr Tan.

The PSP team in Chua Chu Kang group representation constituency is led by former Republic of Singapore Air Force colonel Francis Yuen, 70. It includes academic Tan Meng Wah, 57, law undergraduate Choo Shaun Ming, 23, and fire safety engineer Abdul Rahman Mohamad, 67.

They are up against People's Action Party incumbents Gan Kim Yong, 61, and Low Yen Ling, 45, as well as two new faces - lawyer Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, 39, and banker Don Wee, 43.

Dr Tan said the PSP's Chua Chu Kang GRC team is not deterred by the damage done to its posters and will "continue to strive to connect with residents and share the PSP message".

Related Story GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election

He also thanked party supporters and volunteers for their hard work.

"Let's also remember to always be calm, polite and respectful, despite a difference of opinion," he said.