Singapore GE2020: Tin Pei Ling to defend seat in MacPherson against opposition veteran Goh Meng Seng

SINGAPORE - The PAP's Ms Tin Pei Ling will be defending her seat in MacPherson SMC against opposition veteran Goh Meng Seng from the People's Power Party (PPP).

Both candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday (June 30) at Kong Hwa School, a nomination centre along Guillemard Road.

Speaking to the media outside the nomination centre earlier, Mr Goh said: "The development of democracy is at stake here. As Pritam Singh has said, we are facing a total wipeout and that is a backward step for building a democracy in Singapore.

"MacPherson is not even a hot seat, but I believe that other places should give a better showing of opposition presence in our democracy."

MacPherson, which was merged with Marine Parade GRC in 1991, became a single-member constituency again in 2015.

Ms Tin, 36, was first elected in 2011, and in 2015, won a three-cornered fight for MacPherson with 65.6 per cent of the votes.

For Mr Goh, a principal consultant at market research and consultancy company Whiz Research and Consultancy, this is his fourth time contesting a general election, and his first time contesting a single seat.

He has said this will be the last general election he will contest.

Mr Goh made his debut as a candidate in 2006, when he contested Aljunied group representation constituency with the Workers' Party.

In 2011, he contested Tampines GRC on the National Solidarity Party ticket and in 2015, he formed PPP.

He led a group of candidates who contested Chua Chu Kang GRC and lost to the PAP team helmed by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong. PAP secured 76.89 per cent of the vote.