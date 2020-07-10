Singapore GE2020: Final Party Broadcasts

People’s Action Party

PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG

Secretary-General





My fellow Singaporeans, good evening.

This is an election unlike any other we have experienced in our history. Covid-19 continues to spread rapidly around the world. Our economy has been badly hit, though the full impact of the outbreak is still ahead of us.

We need a strong and capable government. Not only to take decisive action to prevent another major outbreak, but also to save jobs and businesses, which is at the top of everyone's minds.

Workers' Party

MS SYLVIA LIM

Chairman





Good evening, fellow Singaporeans. Imagine a Singapore that is far better than it is now.

Singaporeans are proud of our country's tangible achievements. Even as an opposition party, we give credit to the PAP's founders for our physical infrastructure and efficient systems.

But what about the intangible aspects? Can positive changes happen in Singapore so that we embrace openness to other views, culture and creativity, transparency, kindness, fairness and happiness?

Progress Singapore Party

DR TAN CHENG BOCK

Secretary-General





My fellow Singaporeans, this general election is no ordinary GE. It is not only about the problems of today, but also about the solutions of the future. It is about protecting lives and livelihoods. And rallying together as one nation to defeat the Covid-19 crisis.

The PAP is telling you that to overcome this crisis, it must have complete mandate of all 93 seats in Parliament. Its idea of a Singapore Together is domination - with no opposition MPs elected into Parliament. Does this kind of Parliament really represent Singapore Together? Surely we can build a better vision of Singapore Together. A Singapore that is truly of one heart and one mind.

A truly united Singapore means having a Parliament that reflects all views and not just the PAP view or the groupthink of a single political party. But on the collective wisdom of different thoughts, experiences and ideas. This is good and will help Singapore not to be blindsided when we make important decisions together.

National Solidarity Party

MR SPENCER NG

Secretary-General





Good evening, Sembawang and Tampines GRC residents and fellow Singaporeans.

We are coming to the close of this short yet intense general election. Team NSP would like to thank all for the warm welcome extended by the residents for the past nine days.

It has been heartwarming to meet many familiar faces. All the support gave us the resolve to continue this fight for fairness and accountability in our Parliament.

Reform Party

MR KENNETH JEYARETNAM

Secretary-General



Dear voters of Ang Mo Kio and Radin Mas.

Fighting Covid-19 and the worst economic crisis since independence is the biggest issue on all of our minds right now.

We are in this together, but we will not all suffer the consequences of the People's Action Party's mishandling equally.

Peoples Voice

MR LIM TEAN

Party Leader



My fellow Singaporeans.

We are on the eve of polling, in an election which was called early by the PAP, and inexcusably during the Covid-19 pandemic, where we are still getting triple-digit cases every single day.

We have the shortest campaign period in the democratic world - just nine days. Campaigning is now over and the future of Singapore rests in your hands.

Singapore Democratic Party

PROFESSOR PAUL TAMBYAH

Chairman



Good evening, friends and fellow Singaporeans.

In the minds of many experts, holding an early general election in the midst of a pandemic is reckless and opportunistic.

There are risks for voters and election officials, but more importantly, we cannot afford to let the ministerial committee leading the pandemic response be distracted by campaigning for the election.

