Choose a consultative and responsible govt

National Solidarity Party

MR SPENCER NG

Secretary-General

Good evening, Sembawang and Tampines GRC residents and fellow Singaporeans.

We are coming to the close of this short yet intense general election. Team NSP would like to thank all for the warm welcome extended by the residents for the past nine days.

It has been heartwarming to meet many familiar faces. All the support gave us the resolve to continue this fight for fairness and accountability in our Parliament.

But what are you voting for exactly in this general election?

If you vote PAP candidates, they are not going to say "no" to policies that will cost you - policies such as 9 per cent GST and more expensive HDB flats. They are not going to fight for you as long as their party whip keeps them in line. They are just "yes men".

The PAP MPs will still be part-time MPs. Do they run your town councils themselves? No. They rely on external managing agents to run your town councils. So let us bust this myth that only PAP knows how to run town councils.

Are we losing valuable ministers? Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli cannot even remove the GST tax on the waterborne tax you have been paying for your whole life. He declared in 2017 that the 30 per cent increase in water tax after GE2015 is to allow consumers to feel the full price of the water.

Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung insisted on charging teachers parking fees in schools - many of them have forked out their own money and valuable family time for their students' benefit. He said the need for parking fees is to uphold the value of self-discipline, but that self-discipline only shows the moral compass of the PAP - it is money above all.

So I say, let us have better ministers for these two ministries in the next government.

What do you get when NSP MPs are serving you? If you are okay with the performance of part-time PAP MPs who may hold multiple full-time jobs or directorships, I believe you will be overjoyed with full-time NSP MPs, along with their expertise in managing your town councils.

The deal will get sweeter as we will represent you in Parliament to address policies that are fundamentally unsound or unfair to you. Plus you get even more responsive PA grassroots advisers in your constituencies. Because you deserve better.

For our Sembawang and Tampines GRC residents, your vote holds tremendous power. You can decide to give the PAP another five years of blank cheques or (opt for) a government that is more consultative and responsible to you.

Our country needs a broad and diverse Parliament with members who care for its citizens and the future of our nation and hold themselves accountable to the citizens. Politics is not just for politicians. It is for every citizen. So make your vote count.

Your vote is secret. Your vote determines not only your future, but also your children's future. For a better tomorrow, do the next right thing. Make NSP your vote.

Thank you, stay safe and good night.