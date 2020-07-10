A safer set of hands to push for a fairer recovery for all

Reform Party

MR KENNETH JEYARETNAM

Secretary-General

Dear voters of Ang Mo Kio and Radin Mas.

Fighting Covid-19 and the worst economic crisis since independence is the biggest issue on all of our minds right now.

We are in this together, but we will not all suffer the consequences of the People's Action Party's mishandling equally.

The Reform Party's election slogan is "Build Back Better, Fairer".

After Covid-19, we will need to build back in a manner that is better for you and fairer for all Singaporeans, from the lowest-income to entrepreneurs and small business owners hit by the recession, and the middle classes squeezed from both ends.

The PAP response is minor tweaks, schemes and measures, but the package does not differ in any substantial way from existing Budgets. It will only defer the hardship to some point in the future. It does not deal with the challenges of slowdown and reversal of globalisation.

The Reform Party team - known previous candidates Kenneth Jeyaretnam, Andy Zhu, Noraini Yunus, Darren Soh and Kumar Appavoo, and new candidate, young lawyer Charles Yeo - love Singapore and care deeply for you, the voters, which is why we have put forward our own detailed proposals for your recovery.

It has been an honour to speak to you on the ground. You have shared with us your frustrations, struggles and even anger, and we have listened.

Your estates are mature and you have discovered recently that your flats are not a rising asset as promised, but a diminishing one that returns to zero. Meanwhile, the elite sit on inherited property wealth that is denied to you.

No wonder you are angry.

Your existing MPs are missing in action and Ang Mo Kio has been again gerrymandered. It is the largest GRC in Singapore with one less MP to represent it.

No wonder you are angry.

You have lost your jobs, and the proposed schemes are difficult to access and not what you require. You still cannot access your CPF at 55. No wonder you are angry.

The manager of the previous Ang Mo Kio Town Council was jailed for corruption, whereas our team leads the fight for transparency and accountability from the front.

We are a safer set of hands.

It is understandable that you are angry and worried, but now you can hold the incumbents to account through your vote in a positive and constructive manner.

Because you can be patriotic and vote in a way that visibly records your frustration and marks the PAP scorecard, so they try harder in the future.

When voting is not compulsory, every single vote for the Reform Party matters if you are not to be completely silenced. Thank you.

Vote Reform Party on Friday.