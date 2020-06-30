GE2020: S'pore's first woman general to contest Marymount SMC, PAP takes on SPP in Bishan Toa-Payoh GRC

SINGAPORE - PAP new face and former brigadier-general Gan Siow Huang will contest the single member seat Marymount in her maiden electoral contest.

There was some speculation that Ms Gan, Singapore's first woman general, would be fielded in Bishan Toa-Payoh GRC, but the PAP team there will go unchanged as it takes on a contest in the GRC for the third time in a row against the Singapore People's Party (SPP).

However, Ms Gan, 46, turned up at Deyi Secondary School, the nomination centre for Marymount SMC, on Tuesday and submitted papers .

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, 61, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Education Chee Hong Tat, 46, Mr Saktiandi Supaat, also 46, and Mr Chong Kee Hiong, 54, submitted their papers in Bendemeer Primary School and look set to defend the four-member GRC, which is seen as a PAP stronghold.

They will likely go up against an SPP team led by party chief and former Non-Constituency MP Steve Chia, 49, with long-time SPP member Williiamson Lee, 40, former Reform Party member Osman Sulaiman, 45, and former Singaporeans First party member Melvyn Chiu, 40.

Formed in 1997 as a five-member constituency, Bishan Toa-Payoh GRC became a four-member seat after the release of the latest Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report in March, with areas under the Bishan North ward served by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo carved out to form the new Marymount SMC.

The GRC now has an 101,366 voters.

In a widely anticipated move, Mrs Teo, a Bishan Toa-Payoh GRC MP since 2006, will leave to helm Jalan Beast GRC, with the 51-year-old taking over Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng ward from five-term MP Lily Neo.

Bishan Toa-Payoh GRC saw three walkover wins for the PAP before former SPP chief Chiam See Tong left his Potong Pasir SMC fortress to lead a team to contest the group representative constituency in 2011, winning 43.07 per cent of the vote.

Mr Chiam, now 85, did not stand in the election four years later owing to his health and age, and a joint team comprising members from the SPP and Democratic Progressive Party got just 26.41 per cent of the vote.