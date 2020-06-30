Singapore GE2020: PAP to battle it out with Peoples Voice in Jalan Besar GRC

SINGAPORE - A Peoples Voice (PV) team led by party chief Lim Tean will contest Jalan Besar GRC, going against a refreshed PAP team led by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

Mrs Teo's team will include Mr Heng Chee How, 58, Ms Denise Phua, 59 and PAP new face Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, 42.

PV, which has carried out its outreach in the area largely under the radar, revealed its full slate for the GRC for the first time on Nomination Day (June 30).

The PV team includes blogger Leong Sze Hian, 66, Mr Nor Azlan Bin Sulaiman, 49, and Mr Michael Fang Amin, 43.

Mrs Teo, after spending three terms in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, will be taking over the Kreta Ayer - Kim Seng ward from five-term MP Lily Neo.

Polytechnic lecturer Wan Rizal is replacing former communications and information minister Yaacob Ibrahim in Kolam Ayer. Both Dr Neo and Dr Yaacob are retiring from politics.

Related Story GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election

The People's Action Party team, led by Dr Yaacob clinched 67.7 per cent of the votes against the Workers' Party in the 2015 general elections.