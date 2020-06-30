Singapore GE2020: PAP sends woman general Gan Siow Huang to battle in new single-seat Marymount

SINGAPORE - The first woman to attain the rank of brigadier-general in the Singapore Armed Forces, Ms Gan Siow Huang, is standing in the new single-member constituency of Marymount.

She will go head to head with Progress Singapore Party candidate Ang Yong Guan who has contested several elections.

The surprise move by the PAP was revealed this morning (June 30) when Ms Gan, 46, showed up at Deyi nomination centre, where candidates for Marymount SMC, Yio Chu Kang SMC, Ang Mo Kio GRC and Aljunied GRC file their papers.

She had earlier been expected to stand as part of the Bishan-Toa Payoh group representation constituency team led by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

In 2011, Dr Amy Khor and Ms Grace Fu became the first women candidates in some 20 years to be fielded in SMCs.

Both have fared well at the polls, winning more than 70 per cent of the votes in the 2015 General Election.



PHOTO: PAP

