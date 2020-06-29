Singapore GE2020: Josephine Teo to head PAP's Jalan Besar GRC team

SINGAPORE - Manpower Minister Josephine Teo will helm the PAP team contesting Jalan Besar GRC in the general election.

Mrs Teo, previously an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, went on a walkabout in the Beo Crescent Market and Food Centre on Monday (June 29) with incumbent MPs Denise Phua and Heng Chee How, as well as new candidate Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah.

They were introduced as candidates contesting the group representation constituency. Former Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim led the team in the 2015 general election.

Mrs Teo replaces five-term MP Lily Neo, 66, who oversaw the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng ward for 24 years. Dr Neo is retiring from politics.

Dr Wan Rizal, 42, is a senior lecturer at Republic Polytechnic and has been active for many years in inter-religious circles. He takes over in Kolam Ayer from Dr Yaacob, who is retiring from politics.

The Workers' Party, which contested against the PAP in the previous general election, has decided against contesting in Jalan Besar in this election. It garnered 32.2 per cent of the votes in 2015.

The People's Action Party is expected to face the Peoples Voice party in the upcoming general election.

Jalan Besar GRC, with 106,578 voters, is one of the oldest names on Singapore's electoral map.

Related Story Singapore GE2020: PAP team led by Ng Chee Meng to face off against WP in new Sengkang GRC