GE2020: Peoples Voice party to contest 5 constituencies, including Jalan Besar and Pasir-Ris Punggol GRCs

SINGAPORE - The Peoples Voice (PV) party will be fielding 12 candidates for the general election and contesting five constituencies, party chief Lim Tean said on Thursday (June 25) in a Facebook post.

The constituencies are: Jalan Besar and Pasir-Ris Punggol GRCs, and the single-seat wards of Pioneer, Mountbatten and Punggol West.

Mr Lim said the party came to the decision after "much discussions and constructive talks" with other opposition parties, including the Progress Singapore Party and Red Dot United, Singapore's newest political party.

"No party has given more to opposition unity than PV has, and we hope that this unified spirit will see all the opposition parties to a resounding and historic victory come 11 July!" said Mr Lim.

The party has not announced its candidates yet.

In a Facebook live broadcast on Wednesday, Mr Lim said he would be striving for a "Singapore first society", and that the PV party would be addressing a range of topics, including economic issues, the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.