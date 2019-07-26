Erosion of good governance the reason he started new political party: Dr Tan Cheng Bock

SINGAPORE - Singapore's process of good governance has gone astray, with the erosion of transparency, independence and accountability, said former People's Action Party MP Tan Cheng Bock on Friday (July 26) as he outlined why he had decided to start the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) to fight against his previous party.

At a press conference ahead of his party's official launch next Saturday (Aug 3) he told a room full of reporters: "After the last presidential election I thought I should retire from politics and rest. I've already served in Parliament for 26 years as an MP. I've spent a great deal of my life in public office.

"But as I sat back and watched what has been going on in Parliament and in our political system, I am concerned. I believe the processes of good governance have gone astray. I worry because I see the foundations of good governance eroding.

"Many came forward to talk to me, encourage me and urge me not to go quietly into the night. They asked me to step up again and rally those who want to serve Singapore for the country and people."

Dr Tan, who is secretary-general of the PSP, pledged that his party would bring change to the political landscape.

Citing one way it is doing so, he said its members are mostly from the grassroots, adding that he is not just looking for scholars but people whose hearts are "in the right place".

Dr Tan was flanked by key members of his new party, including chairman Wang Swee Chuang, his campaign manager during the 2011 presidential election, former National Solidarity Party secretary-general Hazel Poa, and former Singapore Democratic Party candidate Michelle Lee. Both Ms Poa and Ms Lee contested the 2011 general election.

Asked whether Mr Lee Hsien Yang is a member of his party, Dr Tan said they are good friends but that if Mr Lee wanted to join the party, it would have to be "on my PSP terms".

Mr Lee, who is the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has been open in his support of Mr Tan's new party. The two men have been spotted on a couple of occasions having breakfast together, once at a hawker centre in the PM's ward.

Said Dr Tan: "I must say if he wants to join me, he is free to but he must adhere to my PSP terms, because many people would have thought he was coming to join me for his personal agenda.

"He must make it clear. I'm very clear and he knows if he joins, he must join on my terms."

Dr Tan entered politics in 1980 and was a six-term MP for the former Ayer Rajah single-member constituency.

In 2006, he retired from politics. He came back into the limelight in 2011 when he contested the four-way presidential election but lost narrowly to Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam.