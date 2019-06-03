Launch of Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party postponed as it awaits permits

SINGAPORE - Dr Tan Cheng Bock has announced that the official launch of his Progress Singapore Party (PSP) this month would have to be postponed.

The launch, initially planned for June 15 at Expo Hall 5, had to be postponed "as the police permit for the event and other related permits such as the public entertainment licence are still pending", Dr Tan said in a Facebook post on Monday (June 3) morning.

Dr Tan, a former People's Action Party (PAP) MP, said: "I have told my organising team that we should comply with all the permits required for the event, no matter how many there are. We are currently looking at a new launch date of end June or sometime in July."

PSP was registered with the Registry of Societies on March 28 this year.

The Straits Times reported in April that PSP has yet to officially reveal its line-up. But in a Facebook post in January, Dr Tan said that the party comprised 11 other "like-minded Singaporeans".

Dr Tan, 78, has been walking the ground and listening to public feedback.

He was seen doing the rounds at hawker centres in Bukit Timah, Ang Mo Kio and Ghim Moh in recent months.

Last Saturday, Dr Tan met more than 150 people at the 3rd PSP Meet-the-People session. "We engaged on many issues and it was an enjoyable session," he said.

Dr Tan, a six-term MP for the former single-seat constituency of Ayer Rajah, retired from politics in 2006.

In 2011, he came back into the spotlight by contesting the four-way presidential election, and narrowly lost to PAP-backed Tony Tan Keng Yam.