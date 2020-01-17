AHTC will comply with order restricting powers of MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang

SINGAPORE - The Workers' Party-run town council said on Friday (Jan 17) that it would comply with an order compelling it to restrict the powers of MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang, but accused the Government of making a U-turn over the matter.

It gave two reasons for its decision.

One, ignoring the order could land the secretary or chairman of Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) in jail.

Two, the town council is intent on focusing on its main task of running its estates.

In a letter to the Ministry of National Development, AHTC chairman Faisal Manap said: "The town council wishes to direct its energies towards fulfilling its core functions of managing and maintaining the HDB estates in Aljunied-Hougang town for our residents."

"As such, the town council will comply with the rectification order."

The order, issued by Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong earlier this month, required AHTC to restrict the powers of Ms Lim and Mr Low in making certain financial decisions at the town council.

The ministry said it was to guard against a repeat of the financial irregularities at the town council which were caused by the duo.

As elected MPs of Aljunied GRC, they also serve as town councillors in AHTC.

Related Story 4G leadership must and will maintain high standards of trust and integrity: DPM Heng Swee Keat on AHTC motion

The rectification order, under Section 43D(2)(b) of the Town Councils Act, mandates that they shall not have the authority to unilaterally incur or approve expenditure on behalf of the town council, among other things.

The ministry had said that these restrictions would not affect the other functions of the duo at AHTC, and they can continue to discharge their duties as elected members of the town council, including taking part in discussions and voting as part of committees.