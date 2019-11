SINGAPORE - Workers' Party MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang will not need to recuse themselves from all financial matters involving the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), the town council said on Saturday (Nov 30).

The town council, in a media statement, said that a decision was made at its recent quarterly meeting, where the council voted 17 to 1 against the recusal.

The resolution was passed as a secret vote.

Ms Lim and Mr Low were both absent from the meeting.