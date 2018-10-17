AHTC trial: Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang 'directed' new managing agent even before official appointment, says lawyer

SINGAPORE - Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang had "directed" a new managing agent to take over staff from the Hougang town council even before it was officially appointed, lawyer Davinder Singh said on Wednesday (Oct 17).

The Senior Counsel also charged that Mr Low had already conceived a plan to fund the newly set-up FM Solutions & Services (FMSS) using monies from the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).

But Mr Low said that his May 2011 e-mail to Ms How Weng Fan, whose late husband Danny Loh started FMSS, was just stating the conditions FMSS would have to meet in the event that the firm was appointed managing agent for AHTC.

On the ninth day of a multimillion dollar civil lawsuit against three WP MPs for allegedly breaching their fiduciary duties in running their town council, Mr Singh repeatedly questioned Mr Low about where FMSS would find the money to hire the staff from Hougang Town Council.

Mr Low replied: "They will go and find the money. It's their company... I'm sure they have their own plan."

Mr Singh said: "You were the one who told Ms How to set up the company, and told Ms How that FMSS should engage the Hougang (Town Council) staff... When you say their plan, it was all your plan... It was you who was driving the entire thing."

Mr Low, who is one of eight defendants being sued, said it was up to FMSS to find an investor and the money.

Mr Singh made the case that Mr Low and his fellow WP MPs had already decided to terminate the incumbent managing agent for Aljunied Town Council, CPG Facilities Management, before CPG had told them it wanted out on May 30, 2011.

This was evident, he said, in an e-mail circulated among the WP MPs days before May 30 which read that "the existing managing agent of Aljunied Town Council will report to us until we release them at such date, no later than Aug 1".

Mr Low said this was just an assumption the town councillors were making, that CPG would ask to leave.

Nothing in the e-mail suggested any such assumption, said Mr Singh, who is representing Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council in the lawsuit.

Mr Low said: "It's not here lah. It has always been on our mind."

"I'm sorry to say that you're not being honest," Mr Singh responded.

Mr Low replied: "I'm here looking you in the eye and telling you the truth."

Mr Singh said many people have looked him in the eye and told him things that were untrue.

"I declare I'm honest," Mr Low responded.

After being pressed again by Mr Singh, Mr Low said: "I think you are right. It appears to be that we have decided. But the fact is that we haven't."

The lawsuit, initiated by AHTC under the direction of an independent panel, centres on $33.7 million in payments that the town council made from 2011 to 2015 to FMSS and its service provider, which are alleged to be improper and void.

Mr Singh asked Mr Low if underlying the Town Council Act and rules is a need for objectivity, independence and having an "arm's length" in the relationship between the town council and its managing agent.

Mr Low said "yes and no", as the town council has to work closely with its managing agent.

Referencing a Chinese saying, xuan xian bu bi qin chou, Mr Low said that as long as a person of a certain ability is recommended, it does not matter if he is a friend or enemy.

In the town council's case, he was looking at who could perform the job so that services to residents would not be disrupted.

Later, Mr Singh also questioned Mr Low multiple times why he had not called for a tender, despite knowing the town council rules, or asked CPG to stay on while a tender was called.

Mr Low replied: "It did not cross my mind."

Mr Singh shot back: "How can it be that all these MPs, including an experienced town councillor who has been a chairman for 20 years and three lawyers, didn't even raise this issue?"

"But that's a fact," Mr Low said.

"It's either that, Mr Low, or as I suggest to you there was no intention to call a tender," Mr Singh said.

Mr Low replied: "It did not cross my mind whether a tender should be called under the circumstances... The thought just didn't arise in the mind."

Mr Singh subsequently sought to establish that Mr Low and his fellow town councillors had planned for FMSS to manage the town council from the start, as evidenced by notes that indicated new staff would "take over" from CPG on July 15.

According to the defence, CPG had only told the town council of its desire to leave its contract on May 30, 2011. But as there was a July 15 date marked for takeover, there was no time to carry out a tender.

Mr Singh said: "So if you had called a tender, then you couldn't do what you had planned to do on 15 July... In other words, a tender would have upset the plan, correct?"

Mr Low rebutted this and said the "contingency plan" for FMSS to serve as managing agent only kicked in when CPG asked to leave. He added: "It was not on the mind (as to) whether we should call a tender and ask (CPG) to stay on."

Mr Singh said: "The reason it would appear that it didn't occur to you because you were proceeding with FMSS, when it comes down to it."

Mr Low said FMSS was "the best possible option we could have".

But Mr Singh went on: "It's not a question about there being no time to do a tender, it's not a question where you were being put in a situation where it would be a rush to call a tender... Your own fallback plan would be inconsistent with calling a tender."

Mr Low replied: "Yes you can say that, but it has never been on my mind to call a tender in the first place."

The trial resumes after lunch.