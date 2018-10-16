AHTC trial: Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang puts political supporters ahead of residents' interests, says lawyer

SINGAPORE - If a managing agent wanted to terminate its contract with a town council, a "responsible town councillor" would check on its contractual obligations and not simply release the firm.

This was what former Worker's Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang failed to do in 2011, and he jumped at this chance to fulfil his plan to appoint a new company run by his supporters, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh said on Tuesday (Oct 16).

Mr Singh accused Mr Low of putting his "political supporters ahead of the residents' interests", adding that the MP did not check into whether the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) would be entitled to any damages when CPG Facilities Management terminated its contract.

"Was it the responsible thing to check if (CPG) was entitled to get out?" Mr Singh asked.

"That was not on my mind," replied Mr Low, who is one of eight parties being sued for an alleged breach of fiduciary duties in running the town council.

Said Mr Singh: "I'm asking you now. Was it the responsible thing to do?"

"Yes," Mr Low said.

"Thank you," Mr Singh said. "And you didn't do that, yes?"

"Yes," Mr Low acknowledged.

When Mr Singh suggested that the lack of checks gave Mr Low the opportunity to bring in FMSS as the new managing agent, Mr Low disagreed and said that was Mr Singh's "own story".

Mr Low countered that at the time, it was "uppermost" in his mind to protect the interest of his residents.

The eighth day of a multi-million dollar trial against three WP MPs and two town councillors saw sharp exchanges as Mr Singh cross examined Mr Low before a packed courtroom, with close to 50 people in the public gallery.

The lawsuit centres on $33.7 million in payments made by AHTC to its former managing agent, FM Solutions and Services (FMSS) and its service provider, from 2011 to 2015, which are alleged to be improper and void.

Tensions hit a high point during the three-hour session when Mr Low was repeatedly accused by Mr Singh of having no intention of extending CPG's contract and wanting to keep his plans under wraps.

This, Mr Singh claimed, was evident in an e-mail among the WP MPs about a journalist's query on whether AHTC would be taking over various contracts for Aljunied Town Council.

Mr Singh said Mr Low did not want to give an answer to the press, which would expose AHTC to any claims by CPG for terminating the contract.

Mr Low said there was no intention then to extend CPG's contract beyond what was in force.

But it was "mind boggling", Mr Low said, to assume that the town council would want to have a claim filed against them by CPG.

"I'm not that stupid, Mr Singh," Mr Low said.

Mr Singh replied: "You may want to contain your anger and focus on the question."

During Tuesday's hearing, Mr Singh also charged that Mr Low had misused public and residents' monies to fund a start-up - referring to FMSS.

This was because Mr Low wrote in his affidavit that having a new player in the township management market would be good for competition, and would be an attractive alternative option to other opposition candidates.

Mr Low disagreed, saying that he had asked for FMSS to be formed as a contingency if CPG pulled out.

Having a new player in the market was just a consequence or a positive outcome, and not the intention, Mr Low added.

Mr Singh further accused Mr Low of being "reckless" and "merrily" allowing FMSS to charge the town council rates set by CPG.

He said the managing agent contract allowed FMSS majority owner How Weng Fan - who was secretary of the WP-run Hougang Town Council before it merged with Aljunied Town Council - to earn a profit as a shareholder of FMSS.

Mr Singh said Mr Low ought to have considered the "dollars and cents" more carefully, because it did not belong to him.

Mr Low denied this, and said he was not aware of what cost structures CPG or FMSS had. "Whether they are going to make a profit or not, I don't know," he said.

Mr Singh also said that Mr Low had "misled" CPG into thinking that the AHTC would be run in-house, to avoid calling a tender for a new managing agent.

This was seen in a May 13, 2011 letter which was sent by Hougang Town Council (HTC) to Aljunied Town Council, which Mr Singh said "was deliberately designed to give the CPG the impression that the elected MPs had decided to manage AHTC in-house as you did previously for HTC".

That was how "calculated" Mr Low's plans were, Mr Singh charged.

"That's your own calculation, not mine," Mr Low replied.