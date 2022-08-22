Will Donald Trump run again?

They are the questions hanging over America and, thus, the West. Will the man who tried to overturn the results of the presidential election in 2020, threatened to disband the world's most powerful military alliance and played footsie with Russian President Vladimir Putin, decide that he wants to run again? If so, can he be stopped?

It may seem premature to ask. But the first primary of 2024 is closer in time than the last general election, 94 weeks ago. And, despite his poor record in office and his unconscionable behaviour after America's voters kicked him out, Mr Donald Trump's grip on the Republican Party has strengthened.