US election: Trump gets win in Indiana, Kentucky, Biden takes Vermont as polls close in six states

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - US President Donald Trump easily won two Republican strongholds in Indiana and Kentucky on Tuesday (Nov 3), a bright spot for the leader on an election night that polls predict would not end his way, according to the Associated Press and networks.

Democrat Joe Biden won Vermont’s 3 electoral votes.

The home states of Vice-President Mike Pence and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell gave Mr Trump 19 electoral votes on his way to the 270 needed to claim re-election.

The results come after polls closed Tuesday in six US states after millions of Americans turned out on Election Day to cast their vote for MrTrump or Mr Biden.

Polling places have shut statewide in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Georgia and Virginia in a landmark contest that saw tens of millions of American cast their ballots early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 100 million voters had already cast their votes before Election Day by mail or in person through early voting, more than 70 per cent of the total in 2016. That election had set the current record of 139 million people voting.

Some 240 million Americans are eligible to vote this year, out of a population of about 330 million.

According to the United States Election Project, 2020 votes have already exceeded 2016 votes in Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Texas and Washington State.

By the end of the night, the same could easily be true in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina and Utah, all of which had reported more than 90 percent of their 2016 totals by earlier Tuesday.

Both Mr Trump and Mr Biden said they were confident in their chances.

Mr Trump said there were good signs for his campaign in the toss-up states of Florida, Arizona and Texas, while Mr Biden separately said likewise of turnout in Georgia and Florida.

"What I'm hearing is that there's overwhelming turnout. And overwhelming turnout particularly of young people, of women, and an overwhelming turnout of African American voters over the age of 65 in places like Georgia and Florida," Mr Biden told reporters in between campaign events.



Mr Trump again sought to undermine the legitimacy of ballots counted after Election Day, despite it being a long-established practice in the US and a Supreme Court ruling last week that allowed doing so in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

"You have to have a date, and the date happens to be November 3. And we should be entitled to know who won on November 3," said Mr Trump on a visit to Republican National Committee offices in Virginia.

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Asked if he would declare victory if early numbers showed him ahead, as the Axios news outlet reported over the weekend, Mr Trump told Fox in a morning interview: "I think we will have victory. But only when there is victory. You know, there is no reason to play games."

Mr Biden, when asked what he would do if Mr Trump claimed victory early, said: "Presidents don't decide what votes are counted and not counted. Voters determine who's president. No matter what he does, no matter what he says, the votes are going to be counted."

He added: "His talk about there being disruptions and things like that, he's embarrassing Republicans."

Mr Biden started his day attending a mass service in a church near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, after which he visited his family's plot in the church cemetary, where the graves of his son Beau, first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi are.



He then travelled to Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he lived until he was 10. Mr Biden visited his childhood home, where he wrote a message on the wall of the living room: "From this house to the White House with the grace of God."

Mr Biden was scheduled to speak in Wilmington, Delaware on Election Night, but later said he would do so only if there was something to address.

"If there's something to talk about tonight I'll talk about it. If not, I'll wait until the votes have been counted the next day," said Mr Biden.

Mr Trump plans to be in the White House. The President said he did not have an acceptance or concession speech prepared, adding: "You know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy, not for me it's not."

