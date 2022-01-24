ST Deep Dive: A 'cowboy trip' to Myanmar, China on our mind

Myanmar mess
As the first anniversary of the Feb 1 military coup in Myanmar approaches, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen made a controversial trip to the country, thus becoming the first foreign leader to visit there since Senior General Min Aung Hlaing ousted the democratically elected government.
Although painted as a bilateral visit, the trip took on wider implications because Cambodia this year holds the rotating chairmanship of Asean.
Since the Myanmar junta has reneged on promises made at an Asean leaders summit last April, including the cessation of violence against civilians and all-round access to an Asean-appointed special envoy, there were fears that Mr Hun Sen may be seen as lending legitimacy to the regime.
In a paper for S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), research adviser Tan See Seng discussed the visit, fallout and implications. Read it here.
For further reading on the subject, especially pro-democracy violence and its modus operandi, take a look at this research note by Benjamin Mok, also from RSIS.
Oh, China!
It is clear that for Asia, and a good part of the world, China will remain front and centre of attention through 2022.
While its perceptions of the outside world indeed dominate how it approaches it, not all of it stems there. Several domestic factors play into the Chinese calculus.
These, according to the distinguished China scholar and former Indian national security adviser Shivshankar Menon, are chiefly the following: geography, internal stability, rising nationalism built on China’s imagined past, and China’s maritime concerns.
Today, China’s foreign policy behaviour extends to seeking “discourse power” internationally, a desire to control the narrative on China, both in China, and on the international stage, says Menon in a long paper for the Centre for Social and Economic Progress. You can read the paper here.
Although technically not a claimant state in the South China Sea dispute, Indonesia has been lately forced to take an active interest in the issue because of overlapping claims with China about its exclusive economic zone, specifically off the Natuna islands.
This has led Jakarta to step up its military activity in the zone. In a paper for the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies, senior researcher Dedi Dinarto pondered the question: Can Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency, Bakamla, be at the forefront of its Natuna Sea strategy? The conclusion: Under present circumstances, Bakamla will have a hard time contributing to the strategy. You can read the paper here.
Ian Storey of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute weighed in on the same subject in this commentary for The Straits Times. Take a look at it here.
Other reading:
- For the counter-narrative on the South China Sea, and some other China-related issues, read John Quiggin's piece in the Lowy Interpreter.
- Check out Indian analyst Manoj Joshi's piece on great power dynamics in West Asia, also called the Middle East, and how Beijing is playing a balancing role there.
- Do the events unfolding in Central Europe affect Asia? Here is my take on the Russian pressure on Ukraine. Also check out Hugh White on the same subject.