ST Deep Dive: A 'cowboy trip' to Myanmar, China on our mind

As the first anniversary of the Feb 1 military coup in Myanmar approaches, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen made a controversial trip to the country, thus becoming the first foreign leader to visit there since Senior General Min Aung Hlaing ousted the democratically elected government.

Although painted as a bilateral visit, the trip took on wider implications because Cambodia this year holds the rotating chairmanship of Asean.

Since the Myanmar junta has reneged on promises made at an Asean leaders summit last April, including the cessation of violence against civilians and all-round access to an Asean-appointed special envoy, there were fears that Mr Hun Sen may be seen as lending legitimacy to the regime.

