Orban's victory sends a warning to the West

The Hungarian leader has long walked a tightrope between the EU and fellow strongmen - but it is getting harder to keep up his balancing act.

Gideon Rachman
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long walked a tightrope between the EU and fellow strongmen. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Viktor Orban's election victory in Hungary will be greeted with delight in Moscow, Beijing and Mar-a-Lago - and with dismay in Brussels and Kyiv.

Ahead of Sunday's Hungarian parliamentary elections, Mr Volodymyr Zelensky, the embattled Ukrainian President, called Mr Orban "virtually the only (leader) in Europe to openly support (Vladimir) Putin". The Hungarian Prime Minister took his revenge immediately after claiming victory, singling out Mr Zelensky as one of the "opponents" he had defeated - alongside Brussels bureaucrats and the international media.

