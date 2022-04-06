Orban's victory sends a warning to the West

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Viktor Orban's election victory in Hungary will be greeted with delight in Moscow, Beijing and Mar-a-Lago - and with dismay in Brussels and Kyiv.

Ahead of Sunday's Hungarian parliamentary elections, Mr Volodymyr Zelensky, the embattled Ukrainian President, called Mr Orban "virtually the only (leader) in Europe to openly support (Vladimir) Putin". The Hungarian Prime Minister took his revenge immediately after claiming victory, singling out Mr Zelensky as one of the "opponents" he had defeated - alongside Brussels bureaucrats and the international media.