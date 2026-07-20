ST Full-time Report: Who is Ferran Torres? Meet the striker who won the World Cup for Spain

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Thanks to Ferran Torres’ extra-time strike, Spain celebrated their second World Cup triumph by pipping Argentina 1-0 this morning.
They will be the first defending champions to stage football’s showpiece tournament as one of the co-hosts for the 2030 edition. Argentina fans, meanwhile, are saddened as the 2026 event is likely Lionel Messi’s last World Cup.
In Singapore, several live screening venues were bursting at the seams. Eager to join fellow fans in catching the action, many had shuttled from one packed venue to another before finally finding a spot to watch the finale.
Separately, two foreign basketballers previously with local club Adroit have been banned for life by FIBA for match-fixing. The duo, both Ukrainians, were found to have manipulated a Basketball Champions League Asia-East game in 2025.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
3 things to know about Ferran Torres, who scored Spain’s World Cup winner
‘The last of Messi’: Argentinians mourn World Cup final loss and end of an era
From CHIJMES, Lau Pa Sat to Kallang, S’pore football fans pack venues for World Cup final
Some young fans also stayed up to catch the action, with several schools organising live screening.
The World Cup turns 100 in 2030. Here’s what you need to know about this centenary edition
Six teams have sealed their spots at the next competition, with at least 48 teams set to participate.
Tuchel has to take brunt of the blame for England’s loss: Michael Owen
Poor decision-making by the German cost the Three Lions, says former England star Owen.
The six breakout stars of 2026 World Cup
One is set for his EPL debut soon, with two others attracting interest from English top-tier clubs.
Haaland or Ronaldo, who won hearts at the World Cup? ST picks 5 winners and losers
From Donald Trump’s red-card controversy to Haaland’s charm, the Cup delivered memorable moments.
Did the expanded 48-team World Cup deliver? Yes, but let’s stop here
While there were some thrills and spills, the tournament also felt long and bloated, says Deepanraj Ganesan.
Lion City Sailors’ Ilhan Fandi returns to the S’pore Premier League ‘hungrier than ever’
2 ex-players from S’pore basketball club Adroit banned for life by FIBA for match fixing
Strong international line-up confirmed for inaugural PPA Asia 500 Singapore Open
Olympians Tang Pui Wah, Tay Chin Joo inducted into Singapore Sport Hall of Fame
Tang, 92, was S’pore’s first female Olympian, while Tay, 71, still holds a SEA Games record.
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