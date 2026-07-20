ST Full-time Report: Who is Ferran Torres? Meet the striker who won the World Cup for Spain

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

Thanks to Ferran Torres’ extra-time strike, Spain celebrated their second World Cup triumph by pipping Argentina 1-0 this morning.

They will be the first defending champions to stage football’s showpiece tournament as one of the co-hosts for the 2030 edition. Argentina fans, meanwhile, are saddened as the 2026 event is likely Lionel Messi’s last World Cup.

In Singapore, several live screening venues were bursting at the seams. Eager to join fellow fans in catching the action, many had shuttled from one packed venue to another before finally finding a spot to watch the finale.

Separately, two foreign basketballers previously with local club Adroit have been banned for life by FIBA for match-fixing. The duo, both Ukrainians, were found to have manipulated a Basketball Champions League Asia-East game in 2025.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.