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David Lee and Deepanraj Ganesan look at six players who have made a name for themselves at this World Cup, with one set for his English Premier League debut and two others attracting interest from England’s top clubs.

Cape Verde’s Vozinha played a pivotal role in their brave performances at the World Cup, holding Spain and Uruguay to shock draws in the group stage, before falling 3-2 to Argentina after extra time in the last 32.

Vozinha (Cape Verde, goalkeeper)

Spain, Argentina and Uruguay – three teams who have won the World Cup – could not beat debutants Cape Verde in regulation time. And their goalkeeper Vozinha was a major factor.

Despite being 40 and without a club following his release by second-tier Portuguese side Chaves, Vozinha played the tournament of his life, helping to raise the profile of a country with a population of only about 500,000.

He produced seven saves to hold Spain to a 0-0 draw in the group stage, and then eight more to take Argentina into extra time in the round of 32 before a heroic 3-2 loss.

His story clearly tugged at the heartstrings worldwide, as his Instagram following exploded from 46,000 to almost 30 million.

Ensuring his name will live on outside of football, the shot-stopper had a newly discovered species of bright red sea slug, Aldisa vozinhai, named after him by Spanish biologist Jesus Ortea.

Keito Nakamura (Japan, winger)

Japan’s Keito Nakamura skipping past Tunisian defenders Yan Valery (left) and Omar Rekik during their 4-0 World Cup group-stage win over Tunisia on June 20. PHOTO: REUTERS

Keito Nakamura, who plays for second-division French team Reims, largely flew under the radar in world football before his stunning goal in the 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the group stage of this World Cup.

The right-footed left winger, who is also a pacy dribbler, then added an assist in the 4-0 win over Tunisia.

Outside of his football abilities, the 25-year-old also made headlines for his good looks. Philippine news website Metro.style swooned over his “unfiltered handsomeness” and complimented his superior complexion, silky hair, distinctive monolids and perfectly arched brows, which all add to his “anime character crush vibe”.

He could soon join his compatriots Kaoru Mitoma, Wataru Endo and Daichi Kamada in the English Premier League, with the BBC reporting that Everton, Bournemouth and Fulham are keen on his services.

Jordan Bos (Australia, defender)

Australia’s Jordan Bos (left) surging upfield as Marwan Attia of Egypt keeps pace with him during their World Cup last-32 clash on July 3, when the Egyptians progressed after a penalty shoot-out. PHOTO: EPA

Jordan Bos, 23, was Australia’s standout player in their last-32 run. The Feyenoord left-back started all of their matches at this World Cup, and was even deployed as a right-winger against Paraguay in the final group game.

The performance in that match earned rave reviews, with his teammate and midfielder Jackson Irvine saying it was “one of the best individual performances” from a Socceroo for a very long time.

Australia were knocked out in the round of 32 after losing to Egypt on penalties, a game in which they felt the loss of Bos, who had to be taken off at half-time due to a knee injury.

But he had already made a name for himself by then. Bos topped the speed chart after the opening round of matches, clocking 36.7kmh during their 2-0 win over Turkey.

Johan Manzambi (Switzerland, midfielder)

Swiss star Johan Manzambi, 20, dribbling away from Algeria’s Nabil Bentaleb during Switzerland’s 2-0 win in the World Cup last 32 on July 2. PHOTO: AFP

Each World Cup typically gives birth to a young rising star, a fearless attacker who is capable of getting fans on the edge of their seats. In 2014, it was Colombian James Rodriguez; in 2018, Kylian Mbappe of France made his mark, while in 2022, Argentinian Julian Alvarez earned the plaudits.

In 2026, it was the turn of 20-year-old Swiss whiz Johan Manzambi to take the world by storm.

Announcing his arrival with a stunning volley to break the resistance of Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 4-1 win, he registered three goals and two assists in just 200 minutes of play across four games on football’s biggest stage .

He missed the last-16 shoot-out win over Colombia and the 3-1 extra-time loss to Argentina in the quarter-finals because of a knee injury, as Switzerland were left wondering how far they could have gone with Manzambi’s runs and goals.

Premier League fans will get to see him in action soon, with Aston Villa announcing that they have signed him from Bundesliga club Freiburg.

Gustavo Puerta (Colombia, midfielder)

Gustavo Puerta is attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs after his impressive showing at the World Cup for Colombia, who were eliminated in the last 16 after a shoot-out defeat by Switzerland on July 7. PHOTO: AFP

Before a last-16 shoot-out defeat by Switzerland, Colombia looked to be putting together a quietly impressive campaign.

Finishing above Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal at the top of their group, they struck an impressive balance between attacking flair and defensive solidity. At the heart of it all was 22-year-old central midfielder Gustavo Puerta, one of their standout performers.

Whether it was breaking up opposition attacks or arriving late in the box to influence proceedings at the other end, his tactical flexibility gave the South Americans the perfect midfield fulcrum.

The tireless midfielder covered every blade of grass – he leads the total distance covered (over 57km) among his teammates – with his performance in the 1-0 victory over Ghana in the last 32 a particular highlight.

Following a strong season for second-tier Spanish side Racing Santander, it is no surprise that a host of top clubs in Europe, including Porto, are now after his signature.

Julian Quinones (Mexico, winger)

Mexico’s Julian Quinone celebrating after giving his side the lead in their 2-0 win over Ecuador in the last 32 on June 30. He notched a total of four goals for the co-hosts at this World Cup. PHOTO: AFP

El Tri enjoyed an impressive World Cup run but fell in the round of 16 at the hands of England. The co-hosts’ memorable campaign was largely down to the form of 29-year-old forward Julian Quinones, who scored four goals – including the tournament’s opening strike – and notched an assist.

Perhaps it would not have been a surprise for those who follow Saudi Arabian football. Quinones won the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League Golden Boot with 33 goals for Saudi club Al-Qadsiah , edging out Ronaldo and Ivan Toney .

Born and raised in Colombia, he was naturalised as a Mexican citizen after a long club career in Liga MX. His World Cup heroics have also seen him go from being on the end of racist chants in Mexico to being hailed as a hero. Premier League sides Aston Villa and Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for the Mexican.